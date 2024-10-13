sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:09 IST, October 13th 2024

Gang War in Delhi-NCR: Key Shooter in Nadir Shah Murder Arrested After Shootout

The main shooter in the Nadir Shah murder case, Madhur alias Ayan, was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested, on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
07:17 IST, October 13th 2024