  • Gang War Strikes Delhi-NCR Again: Gangster Ravi Munia's Brother Shot Dead in Sonipat

Published 07:42 IST, September 17th 2024

Gang War Strikes Delhi-NCR Again: Gangster Ravi Munia's Brother Shot Dead in Sonipat

Brajesh, brother of gangster Ravi Munia, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Sonipat's Barona village on Monday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Brajesh, brother of gangster Ravi Munia, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Sonipat's Barona village on Monday | Image: Unsplash
07:28 IST, September 17th 2024