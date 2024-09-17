Published 07:42 IST, September 17th 2024
Gang War Strikes Delhi-NCR Again: Gangster Ravi Munia's Brother Shot Dead in Sonipat
Brajesh, brother of gangster Ravi Munia, was gunned down by unknown assailants in Sonipat's Barona village on Monday
Image: Unsplash
