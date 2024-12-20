Published 10:54 IST, December 20th 2024
'Chaap, Tilak Sab Cheeni': Sonal Mansingh Unmissable At Republic Bharat Sangam
Sonal Mansingh highlighted the deep-rooted differences between Indian classical dance and Western dance forms, emphasising connection of Indian art to nature.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Renowned Bharatnatyam and classical dancer, as well as Rajya Sabha MP, Sonal Mansingh addressed the nation during Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the deep-rooted differences between Indian classical dance and Western dance forms, emphasising the spiritual connection of Indian art to nature.
"There is a lot of difference between Indian classical and Western dance," Mansingh said during her speech. She elaborated on the unique essence of Indian classical dance, stating, "Our Indian classical dance – we derive energy from all elements of nature."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:19 IST, December 20th 2024