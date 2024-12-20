'Chaap, Tilak Sab Cheeni': Sonal Mansingh Unmissable At Republic Bharat Sangam

New Delhi: Renowned Bharatnatyam and classical dancer, as well as Rajya Sabha MP, Sonal Mansingh addressed the nation during Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the deep-rooted differences between Indian classical dance and Western dance forms, emphasising the spiritual connection of Indian art to nature.

"There is a lot of difference between Indian classical and Western dance," Mansingh said during her speech. She elaborated on the unique essence of Indian classical dance, stating, "Our Indian classical dance – we derive energy from all elements of nature."