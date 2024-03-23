Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting to AAP leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi’s claim that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that ‘gangs are run from jail, not governments."

Speaking to news agency PTI Manoj Tiwari said, “I am taken aback by their (AAP) audacity and lack of shame. Even after all this, they are saying they will run the government from jail. Gangs are run from jail, not governments.” He also accused Kejriwal of looting Delhi.

VIDEO | Here's what BJP leader Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) said at a press conference in Delhi.



Arvind Kejriwal looted Delhi's funds: Manoj Tiwari

"He has given his life to bring Delhi to the brink of misery. The people of Delhi are very angry with him and that's why sweets were distributed after his arrest. His government has done no work in Delhi and they have only looted and filled their pockets. (Arvind) Kejriwal has looted Delhi," he further said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Delhi BJP MP further said that the people of Delhi are not even discussing the protests by the AAP and the Delhi CM's arrest as they are happy with the ED’s move.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the truth surrounding Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam would soon be exposed.

