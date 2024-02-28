Advertisement

New Delhi: The sensational killing of INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee in Bahadurgarh is now being linked to notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and his gang members. It was revealed during the preliminary inquiry of the Haryana police that the shooters of the Kapil Sangwan gang, on his instructions from abroad, executed the plan to eliminate Prominent Haryana leader Nafe Singh Rathee. If sources are to be believed, following the name of Kapil Sangwan emerged in the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader’s, the Haryana police visited Tihar jail in Delhi and interrogated Kapil Sangwan’s brother lodged in the jail.

Police sources claimed that during the probe into the sensational murder of the INLD leader, it was surfaced that the Kapil Sangwan gang and the Jathedi gang were involved in the killing. It also came to fore that Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is operating his gang from abroad, had a property dispute with former Bahadurgarh MLA Nafe Singh Rathee.

Haryana Police likely to interrogate Gangster Kala Jathedi lodged in Mandoli Jail

Following the information, a team of Haryana police investigating the case on Monday reportedly reached the Tihar Jail and interrogated the operatives of both the gangs. Where the police team interrogated two operatives of the Nandu gang who were in jail for several hours.

The police suspect that the shooters and weapons used in Rathee's murder were provided by the Nandu and Jathedi gangs.

As per claims, the police team interrogated Kapil Sangwan's brother Jyoti Baba and his henchmen lodged in the jail. It is also being said that the police team may soon take both the members of Nandu gang into custody for questioning again.

The police team has also sought time to interrogate gangster Kala Jathedi lodged in Mandoli jail.

