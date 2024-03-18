×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Gangster Sukhwinder Rana Killed in Punjab Police Encounter

SSP Surinder Lamba revealed that the operation was aimed at apprehending Sukhwinder Rana, who was suspected of possessing illegal weapons.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Gangster Sukhwinder Rana Killed in Encounter
Gangster Sukhwinder Rana Killed in Encounter | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Notorious gangster Sukhwinder Rana, accused in the killing of Punjab Police constable Amritpal Singh, met his demise in an encounter with law enforcement in Hoshiarpur. The encounter unfolded during a raid conducted by the Counter Intelligence Agency (CIA) police in the Mansurpur area. SSP Surinder Lamba revealed that the operation was aimed at apprehending Sukhwinder Rana, who was suspected of possessing illegal weapons.

SSP Surinder Lamba addressed the media, stating, "Our CIA police party went to apprehend an accused named Sukhwinder Rana... We had information that he possessed illegal weapons... During the raid, the accused fired at the police party. During the firing, constable Amritpal was injured and he later succumbed to his injuries... We are investigating the case and an FIR has also been registered..."

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

