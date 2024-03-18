Gangster Sukhwinder Rana Killed in Punjab Police Encounter

Advertisement

New Delhi: Notorious gangster Sukhwinder Rana, accused in the killing of Punjab Police constable Amritpal Singh, met his demise in an encounter with law enforcement in Hoshiarpur. The encounter unfolded during a raid conducted by the Counter Intelligence Agency (CIA) police in the Mansurpur area. SSP Surinder Lamba revealed that the operation was aimed at apprehending Sukhwinder Rana, who was suspected of possessing illegal weapons.

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur, Punjab: Gangster Sukhwinder Rana, accused in the killing of Punjab Police constable, Amritpal Singh, killed in an encounter with the police. https://t.co/LqEk2nmsjY pic.twitter.com/MlLlWn0BKW — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

SSP Surinder Lamba addressed the media, stating, "Our CIA police party went to apprehend an accused named Sukhwinder Rana... We had information that he possessed illegal weapons... During the raid, the accused fired at the police party. During the firing, constable Amritpal was injured and he later succumbed to his injuries... We are investigating the case and an FIR has also been registered..."