English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Ganjam jail to get skill development centre

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has decided to set up a centre for skill development in the premises of a jail to provide training to the inmates, an official said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has decided to set up a centre for skill development in the premises of a jail to provide training to the inmates, an official said on Monday.

The skill-development programmes will help the inmates earn their livelihood once they are released, the official said.

Around 50 out of 197 inmates of the Chhatrapur sub-jail have already completed a three-day training on the production of brooms and dry food items.

They have produced around 500 brooms in a week, sources said.

The skill-based training was imparted to the prisoners in collaboration with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society and Mission Shakti.

“In the coming days, we will provide training in some other areas, basically keeping in mind the interest of the inmates,” District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Dattatraya Bhausaheb said.

The district administration will sanction Rs 10 lakh from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) for the construction of the skill development training building in the jail premises, Bhausaheb said.

The main objective of the training is to make the prisoners self-reliant and to enhance their skill, said Subhasmita Biswal, the superintendent-cum jailor.

“With these skills, they can lead a decent life and make themselves self-reliant after being released from the jail,” she said.

Ganjam Gruhini Producers’ Company Ltd, a company formed by women's self-help groups, has been entrusted to market the products. 

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

9 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Manoj Bajpayee’s Pics From Berlin Film Festival Go Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo