Published 13:27 IST, November 20th 2024

7 Injured as Gas Cylinder Catches Fire in Surat Building

The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 am, a fire department official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: x
