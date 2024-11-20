Published 13:27 IST, November 20th 2024
7 Injured as Gas Cylinder Catches Fire in Surat Building
The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 am, a fire department official said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
7 Injured as Gas Cylinder Catches Fire in Surat Building | Image: x
13:27 IST, November 20th 2024