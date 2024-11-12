sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:12 IST, November 13th 2024

Gas Leak Causes Huge Explosion in Faridabad; 1 Dead

A gas pipeline leak triggered a huge explosion in Palwal, Haryana, on Tuesday, resulting in one death and three injuries, officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Huge explosion due to gas leak in Faridabad; 1 dead
Image: PTI/ Representational
00:12 IST, November 13th 2024