Published 00:12 IST, November 13th 2024
Gas Leak Causes Huge Explosion in Faridabad; 1 Dead
A gas pipeline leak triggered a huge explosion in Palwal, Haryana, on Tuesday, resulting in one death and three injuries, officials said.
Huge explosion due to gas leak in Faridabad; 1 dead | Image: PTI/ Representational
