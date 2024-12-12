Gauhati University and Guwahati Railway Station Receives Bomb Threat

Guwahati: Bomb threats were reported at Guwahati railway station and seven locations on the Gauhati University campus on Thursday, according to police.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed that the Meghalaya Police Control Room in Shillong received a call warning of a potential bomb at the Guwahati railway station.

"Accordingly, we started the investigation with Meghalaya Police and also carried out precautionary measures at the station. We have so far not found any such object," Diganta Barah said to a news agency.

The "search and sanitisation operation" at the station was carried out jointly by Guwahati Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Assam Police also received an email claiming that bombs might be planted at seven places on the varsity campus, Barah said.

"The mail did not say there was a bomb but asked the police to take precautionary measures in view of the possibility. We are trying to trace the origin of the mail," he said.

In the meantime, the Guwahati Police along with the security team of the varsity has sanitised the campus, but has not found anything yet, the CP said.

When asked if the mail or the phone call was linked to any banned outfit like ULFA(I), the official denied any such possibility.

"Further investigation is going on to find out details. We cannot divulge anything more at this moment," Barah said.