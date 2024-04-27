Raymond’s Managaing Director Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi had leveled allegations against him claiming that he assaulted her and one of their daughters on September 9 | Image:Gautam Singhania - Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since the visuals of Nawaz Modi, estranged wife of Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania, allegedly locked outside his 2023 Diwali party in Thane surfaced, the couple has been in the news for different reasons. In the latest development, Nawaz Modi has been removed from the post of Board Director of three companies held by Raymond Group.

Besides being involved in the fitness industry with her chain of fitness centers called Body Art, Modi is on the board of directors of Raymond Ltd.

Expressing apprehension over her probable removal from Raymond Ltd, the listed entity, Modi has alleged that Gautam Singhania is attempting to exert influence over the decision. Notably, this comes a few months after divorce settlement talks with Gautam Singhania collapsed.

Media reports suggest that more challenges can mount for Singhania-Modi as more events unfold.

Soon after the dispute arose between the couple last year, the billionaire announced separation from the fitness trainer on a social media platform, after 24 years of wedlock. As per reports, Nawaz Modi had demanded 75% of Singhania's total net worth as part of the divorce settlement, including 25% for their two daughters.)

Strained relationship

Reports claimed that the differences emerged between the couple after she started calling her out Gautam's 'misdeeds' and 'mismanagement' in running the company.

Earlier, Nawaz had also claimed that the business tycoon had thrashed her and one of her minor daughters on his birthday last year, leading to a police complaint being filed against him.

She has also claimed that she was not allowed to practice her duties towards the company as a board member. She was instead asked to act ‘dumb and deaf’ for her and their children’s sake. She has levelled many allegations against Singhania including making false promises to settle disputes.

Singhania Vs Singhania

Singhania has been hitting the headlines for the past six years ever since his differences with his father Vijaypat Singhania came to light. The feud became more apparent after the senior Singhania was removed for the post of company chairman and he was denied a flat in their 36-storey Mumbai house. Vijayapat had handed over 37 per cent stake of his company to his son back in 2015.

Nawaz has claimed that her father-in-law believes that she should 50% of the total wealth.

Singhania-Modi Dispute: A Timeline

November 13-14 2023: A video emerged from Gautam Singhania’s Diwali party in Thane where Nawaz Modi was not allowed to enter.

November 13, 2023: Gautam Singhania’s announced separation from Nawaz Modi on social media platforms.

November 22, 2023: Nawaz levelled allegations on Singhania of assaulting her and her daughters on September 9. She has claimed the fight ensued over using the bathroom at their house. Meanwhile, the billionaire vowed of legal action while maintaining silence over her remarks, citing family interest.

January 2024: The settlement talks between the couple could not lead to a fruitful result, with Modi asking for 75% of Gautam Singhania's estimated $1.4 billion net worth following their separation.

March 20, 2024: Gautam shared a picture of him with his father at their Mumbai house, giving a hint of patch up with seniors Singhania. He captioned the photo as “Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always.”

March 31, 2024: Extraordinary General Meeting was held which resulted in the ouster of Modi from 3 companies held by Raymond.

April, 2024: Nawaz Modi was removed from the post of Board Director of three private companies, JK Investors (JKI) (Bombay), Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL) and Smart Advisory and Finserve, held by Raymond Group.