Viral News: Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on Monday, disrupting Metro and local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours," an official of IMD said.

Billboard Collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

A huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said.

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

"At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding," the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.

Watch Viral Mumbai Storm Video Here:

#BREAKING | Heavy rain with gusty winds batter Mumbai: Giant billboard collapses in Ghatkopar. More than 50 injured, over 60 feared trapped | CAUGHT ON CAM #VIDEO #MumbaiRains #Ghatkopar pic.twitter.com/vAMkK2qEMW — Republic (@republic)

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Mumbai Rains Viral Video:

What in the sandstorm just happened in Mumbai 😱😱😱



I have never seen this before 🤕#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #WeatherUpdate #weather pic.twitter.com/rOo7pYGwgG — 🧢1⃣0⃣ (@CapXSid)

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.

"The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

As Mumbai faces deadly storm and rain it claimed many life in the last few hours.

