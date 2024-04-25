Advertisement

Jaipur: In what could kick off trouble for former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) alleged on Wednesday that during the 2020 party crisis in the state, the phones and movement of party rebels were tracked at Gehlot's behest.

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to Gehlot, accused the latter of tapping phones of his party leaders trying to 'topple' his government in the state, triggering statewide political heat ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

He further alleged that the former Rajasthan CM provided recordings of phone calls and instructed him to share them with the media.

Lokesh Sharma addressing a press conference in Jaipur | Image@ANI

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, the former OSD to Gehlot claimed that he had remained silent until now despite going through intense interrogation by the Crime Branch in Delhi which lasted for 8 to 9 hours.

Advertisement

“The person who was responsible for the phone-tapping incident decided to leave me in the lurch. I was made to take the fallout,” Sharma added.

'Gehlot Handed Over Pen Drive Which I Circulated'

Sharma asserted that Gehlot handed him over a pen drive, consisting of phone recordings of Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, late Congress leader Bhanwarlal Sharma, and a middleman Sanjay Jain, instructing him to release it to media.

#WATCH | Snoopgate hits Ashok Gehlot



Gehlot tracked phones of Sachin Pilot, other leaders during 2020 Rajasthan Congress Crisis, Claims His Former OSD Lokesh Sharma



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HUuS#AshokGehlot #LokeshSharma #phonetapping pic.twitter.com/DB0fl4aHFC — Republic (@republic)

“Till today, I kept telling everyone that I received those audio clips from social media... But this is not the truth. On 16 July 2020, some audio clips went viral via the media because I shared them with the media using my phone number. In those audios, a conspiracy was being made to topple the government by poaching MLAs.”

“I did what I was told to... His (Gehlot's) PSO Ramniwas called me up and asked me to come to the CM House as the CM wanted to meet me... As soon as I reached him, he handed over a pen drive and a paper, which I circulated among the people through you... This paper allegedly contained a reference to a conversation between Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Late MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain, and this pen drive contained their audio,” Sharma added.

Advertisement

He further revealed that the phones of Pilot and his associates were tapped when it became known that they were planning to approach the Congress high command regarding issues with Gehlot’s leadership in the state.

“It is wrong to say that the BJP was behind the attempt to topple Ashok Gehlot’s government. Sachin Pilot wanted to convey his feelings about the state leadership to the party high command. When he and people close to him were planning to go to meet High command, their phones were put on tapping,” he claimed.

Advertisement