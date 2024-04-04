Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
2 Motorcycle-Borne Men Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Pickup Van in UP's Ballia
SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said the victims – Santosh Kumar (35) and Sunil Kumar (25) – were returning home on their motorcycle on Wednesday night when a speeding pickup van hit them on the Nagara-Bilthra road near the Nagara town.
Ballia: Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding pickup van here, police said on Thursday. SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said the victims – Santosh Kumar (35) and Sunil Kumar (25) – were returning home on their motorcycle on Wednesday night when a speeding pickup van hit them on the Nagara-Bilthra road near the Nagara town.
While Santosh died on the spot, Sunil succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to hospital, Mishra said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the driver of the van, who managed to flee from the spot, he said.
