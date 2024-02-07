Updated January 20th, 2024 at 06:43 IST
4 Dead, 2 Injured as Car Returning from Wedding Plunges into Canal in Agra
Four people died and two were injured when a speeding car, carrying six passengers returning from a wedding, fell into an Agra canal.
Agra: Four people lost their lives, and two sustained injuries as a speeding car plunged into a canal on Friday night, as per reports.
The incident occurred on Digner Road within the jurisdiction of Tajganj police station in Agra city, where the car, carrying six passengers returning from a wedding ceremony, met with the accident.
DCP's Statement on the Incident
According to reports, the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a local private hospital. Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, City), confirmed the unfortunate event, stating that legal measures are underway in response to the incident.
“An Ertiga vehicle went out of control in Tajganj police station area and fell into the canal. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately rescued the vehicle. 6 inside the vehicle. There were people on board in which 4 died and 2 injured people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Legal action is being taken in the matter”, Rai added.
