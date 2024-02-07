English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

4 Dead, 2 Injured as Car Returning from Wedding Plunges into Canal in Agra

Four people died and two were injured when a speeding car, carrying six passengers returning from a wedding, fell into an Agra canal.

Digital Desk
Fatehpur Sikri Canal Accident Site
Car, with 6 wedding-goers, crashes on Digner Road | Image:PTI representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Agra: Four people lost their lives, and two sustained injuries as a speeding car plunged into a canal on Friday night, as per reports.

The incident occurred on Digner Road within the jurisdiction of Tajganj police station in Agra city, where the car, carrying six passengers returning from a wedding ceremony, met with the accident. 

Advertisement

DCP's Statement on the Incident 

According to reports, the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a local private hospital. Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, City), confirmed the unfortunate event, stating that legal measures are underway in response to the incident.

“An Ertiga vehicle went out of control in Tajganj police station area and fell into the canal. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately rescued the vehicle. 6 inside the vehicle. There were people on board in which 4 died and 2 injured people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Legal action is being taken in the matter”, Rai added.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories36 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement