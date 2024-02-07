Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:36 IST

4 Found Dead Inside Room in Greater Noida; Suffocation Due to Gas Leak Suspected As Cause of Death

In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Aaquil Jameel
In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.
In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 Danakpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, with preliminary investigation into the matter suggesting the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to gas leak. A further probe, however, is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths. 

The police officials had to break open the door to get inside the room to recover the dead bodies that have been sent for the post-mortem, Republic has learnt. The deceased, who reportedly died due to suffocation, have been identified as Chandresh, Rajesh, Nisha and Babli.

Advertisement

Gautam Buddha Nagar police officer, who is investigating the matter, told Republic that the police were apprised about the incident on Friday night when locals from the Tusyana village complained of a foul smell emanating from inside a rented-room, following which the officials rushed to the spot, and broke open the door of the room and found four dead bodies inside.

“During an initial investigation, it was found that all the victims lived in a small room and one of the four deceased – Chandresh – used to run a parantha shop”, the officer revealed, adding, “When the police reached the room, the gas was lit and the cylinder was empty”.  

Advertisement

According to the police, the family members of the deceased have been apprised about the unfortunate incident, and a crime angle has been ruled, so far.


 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement