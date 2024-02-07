In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. | Image: Republic Digital

Noida: In a tragic incident, at least four people – two men and two women – were found dead inside a closed room in the Ecotech-3 Danakpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, with preliminary investigation into the matter suggesting the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to gas leak. A further probe, however, is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the deaths.

The police officials had to break open the door to get inside the room to recover the dead bodies that have been sent for the post-mortem, Republic has learnt. The deceased, who reportedly died due to suffocation, have been identified as Chandresh, Rajesh, Nisha and Babli.

Gautam Buddha Nagar police officer, who is investigating the matter, told Republic that the police were apprised about the incident on Friday night when locals from the Tusyana village complained of a foul smell emanating from inside a rented-room, following which the officials rushed to the spot, and broke open the door of the room and found four dead bodies inside.

“During an initial investigation, it was found that all the victims lived in a small room and one of the four deceased – Chandresh – used to run a parantha shop”, the officer revealed, adding, “When the police reached the room, the gas was lit and the cylinder was empty”.

According to the police, the family members of the deceased have been apprised about the unfortunate incident, and a crime angle has been ruled, so far.



