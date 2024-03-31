Advertisement

Moradabad: Four people, including three women of a family, died on the spot in a road accident here in the early hours on Sunday, while two persons were injured, police said, adding that the deceased were residents of Dehradun.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena on Sunday said that the accident took place on Sunday morning on the Haridwar highway near the railway gate at Rasulpur in Kanth police station area as the uncontrolled SUV collided with a pole when the driver allegedly dozed off.

Advertisement

He added that the accident took place at around 4.00 am.

Atul Rastogi, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, and his younger sister Manvi Rastogi have been hospitalised, and are in a critical condition, officials said.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Rastogi (45), Yash Rastogi (22), Ashika Rastogi (18) and Sangeeta Rastogi (35), police said.