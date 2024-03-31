×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 16:41 IST

4 People, Including 3 Women Of a Family, Killed in Road Accident In UP's Moradabad

Four people, including three women of a family, died on the spot in a road accident here in the early hours on Sunday, while two persons were injured, police said, adding that the deceased were residents of Dehradun.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
4 People, Including 3 Women Of a Family, Killed in Road Accident In UP's Moradabad | Image:PTI/ Representational
Moradabad: Four people, including three women of a family, died on the spot in a road accident here in the early hours on Sunday, while two persons were injured, police said, adding that the deceased were residents of Dehradun.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena on Sunday said that the accident took place on Sunday morning on the Haridwar highway near the railway gate at Rasulpur in Kanth police station area as the uncontrolled SUV collided with a pole when the driver allegedly dozed off.

He added that the accident took place at around 4.00 am.

Atul Rastogi, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, and his younger sister Manvi Rastogi have been hospitalised, and are in a critical condition, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Rastogi (45), Yash Rastogi (22), Ashika Rastogi (18) and Sangeeta Rastogi (35), police said. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 16:41 IST

