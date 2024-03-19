Advertisement

Mathura: A 68-year-old man dies of heart attack outside Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple on Tuesday, according to a police official. Shailesh Kumar Pandey(Senior Superintendent of Police) said that Sunil Mango(resident of mumbai) was sitting on a raised platform outside the temple and offering his prayer to the deity when he complained of a chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

After treatment by the health department team present on the spot and still no improvement ,he was rushed to the joint district hospital, where he was declared dead said Dr Bhudev Prasad who is the in charge of the rapid response team of the Medical Department.

"The elderly pilgrim was declared dead by the doctors owing to a cardiac attack," the SSP said.