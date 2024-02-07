Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 06:38 IST

75th Republic Day parade: Culture Ministry's 'Mother of Democracy' tableau wins first prize

The Ministry said that it takes immense pride in the achievement as it showcases their commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India'.

Digital Desk
Culture Ministry tableau in 75th R-Day parade wins first prize
Culture Ministry tableau in 75th R-Day parade wins first prize | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Culture Ministry's tableau themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' has bagged the first prize among tableaus that were part of the 75th Republic Day parade, officials said on Monday.

The tableau blended tradition and innovation and captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique to display "Bharat's cultural heritage - often hailed as the mother of democracy," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

"The anamorphic technique, skillfully employed in our presentation, added a contemporary touch, reflecting the dynamism of our culture. This modern twist seamlessly complemented the traditional elements, creating a tableau that stood out for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance," it said.

The Ministry of Culture said that it takes immense pride in the achievement as it showcases "our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India". 

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article.)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 06:38 IST

