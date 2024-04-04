×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

An eight-year-old boy sustained severe burn injuries after accidentally falling into a pot of boiling rice being prepared as part of the midday meal scheme at a school in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kendrapara: An eight-year-old boy sustained severe burn injuries after accidentally falling into a pot of boiling rice being prepared as part of the midday meal scheme at a school in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday. The incident took place at the government-run Ananat Narayan upper primary school in Bahakandia village, where victim Aahwahan Nayak resides.

A class-3 student, Aahwahan suffered burns on his back and was promptly taken to the community health centre in Marshaghai for initial treatment.

He was later shifted to Kendrapara district hospital for further medical care, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Saroj Sahoo, inspector of Kendrapara Sadar police station, confirmed ongoing investigations into the incident.

District education officer Pradeep Kumar Nag said a show cause notice has been issued to the school's headmaster, and a team led by the block education officer has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting a report. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

