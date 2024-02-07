Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

'Aavaahan' Steals the Spotlight: 100 Women Artists Lead R-Day Parade Playing Musical Instruments

Adding to the grandeur, 10 artistes wielded Chenda, a traditional drum from Kerala, and 30 artistes showcased the energetic Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka.

Digital Desk
Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'.
Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Kartavya Path resonated with a melodious ensemble as "Aavaahan" took centre stage, marking the first-ever musical journey at the forefront of the grand parade during the Republic Day celebrations here. This extraordinary performance enveloped the atmosphere with the auspicious sounds of an exquisite symphony, featuring a variety of Indian musical instruments sourced from different parts of the country.

The distinguished band comprising 112 women artistes skilfully played a diverse array of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

Among the mesmerising sounds, 20 artistes showcased the rhythmic beats of Maharashtra's Dhol and Tasha, while 16 artistes brought the traditional Dappu of Telangana to life. The ensemble also included 16 artistes skilfully playing Dhak and Dhol from West Bengal, with an additional eight artistes blowing conch shells, further enhancing the auditory experience.

Advertisement

Adding to the grandeur, 10 artistes wielded Chenda, a traditional drum from Kerala, and 30 artistes showcased the energetic Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka.

The musical extravaganza reached its pinnacle with four artistes each handling Nadaswaram, Tutari, and Cymbals, creating a spectacular display of the unique shades of Indian culture on Kartavya Path. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

40 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. NLC India reports strong Q3 earnings

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement