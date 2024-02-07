Advertisement

New Delhi: Kartavya Path resonated with a melodious ensemble as "Aavaahan" took centre stage, marking the first-ever musical journey at the forefront of the grand parade during the Republic Day celebrations here. This extraordinary performance enveloped the atmosphere with the auspicious sounds of an exquisite symphony, featuring a variety of Indian musical instruments sourced from different parts of the country.

#RepublicDay2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'.



For the first time ever, the parade is being heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade is commencing with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc.

The distinguished band comprising 112 women artistes skilfully played a diverse array of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

Among the mesmerising sounds, 20 artistes showcased the rhythmic beats of Maharashtra's Dhol and Tasha, while 16 artistes brought the traditional Dappu of Telangana to life. The ensemble also included 16 artistes skilfully playing Dhak and Dhol from West Bengal, with an additional eight artistes blowing conch shells, further enhancing the auditory experience.

Adding to the grandeur, 10 artistes wielded Chenda, a traditional drum from Kerala, and 30 artistes showcased the energetic Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka.

The musical extravaganza reached its pinnacle with four artistes each handling Nadaswaram, Tutari, and Cymbals, creating a spectacular display of the unique shades of Indian culture on Kartavya Path.