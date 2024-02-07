English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Abandoned Leopard Cubs Discovered in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Efforts On to Locate Mother

Camera traps and CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot and the cubs are being monitored, said a forest official.

Digital Desk
Abandoned Leopard Cubs Discovered in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Efforts On to Locate Mother
Abandoned Leopard Cubs Discovered in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Efforts On to Locate Mother | Image:Freepik/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The forest department is making efforts to reunite three leopard cubs who were found in the Aarey Colony area in suburban Mumbai with their mother, an official said on Wednesday. The cubs were found on Tuesday morning near a dry water tank, drawing a crowd. The area is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Forest and police personnel cordoned off the area so as not to disturb the cubs, said Pawan Sharma, president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare and an honorary wildlife warden. Rescue teams of the forest department and SGNP reached the spot and initiated an operation to reunite the cubs with their mother. Camera traps and CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot and the cubs are being monitored, said a forest official. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement