Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Actor Arun Govil Advocates Inclusion of Ramayan in Educational Curriculum | VIDEO

According to Govil, there is no justification for categorising Ramayan as merely a religious text.

Digital Desk
Arun Govil
Arun Govil | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Renowned actor Arun Govil, famous for portraying the iconic character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has expressed his belief that the epic saga of Ramayana should be incorporated into the academic curriculum. According to Govil, there is no justification for categorising Ramayana as merely a religious text; instead, he views it as a guiding philosophy for life.

In his recent statement, Govil emphasised the timeless and universal teachings embedded in the Ramayana, suggesting that its inclusion in educational materials would offer valuable lessons to students. He argued that Ramayana transcends religious boundaries and holds relevance as a source of moral and ethical guidance.

"Ramayana is not just for Sanatani people, Ramayana is for everyone and hence it should definitely be there in our curriculum," he said.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

