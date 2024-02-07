Advertisement

Renowned actor Arun Govil, famous for portraying the iconic character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has expressed his belief that the epic saga of Ramayana should be incorporated into the academic curriculum. According to Govil, there is no justification for categorising Ramayana as merely a religious text; instead, he views it as a guiding philosophy for life.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Actor Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram in the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, says, "Ramayana must be included in our curriculum because there is no justification in calling Ramayana religious. Ramayana is our philosophy of life. Ramayana tells us how… pic.twitter.com/drugPoklPf — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

In his recent statement, Govil emphasised the timeless and universal teachings embedded in the Ramayana, suggesting that its inclusion in educational materials would offer valuable lessons to students. He argued that Ramayana transcends religious boundaries and holds relevance as a source of moral and ethical guidance.

"Ramayana is not just for Sanatani people, Ramayana is for everyone and hence it should definitely be there in our curriculum," he said.

