New Delhi: The worsening air quality in the national capital has constrained the central government to once again put restrictions on non-essential construction works and plying of vehicles in the Delhi-NCR. The Centre on Sunday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers on the roads in the region.

It has been said in the order that the construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply are exempted from the ban.

Air Quality Index recorded over 450 in Delhi

According to the officials, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the Delhi-NCR and their implementation, noted a significant rise in Delhi's AQI due to unfavourable climatic conditions.

Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 458 at 10 am and 457 at 11 am on Sunday. Following which, the restriction was imposed. Notably, AQI recorded above 450 is considered to be in the severe plus category.

In view of the severe air quality, the committee decided to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III to curb severe AQI range in the region. The GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

