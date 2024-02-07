Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:42 IST

'Almost Heaven...': Fusion Of Ram Mandir With John Denver’s Song Goes Viral | WATCH

YouTube user Hokage Modi Sama combines John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Road" with visuals of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir celebration.

Garvit Parashar
Fusion Of Ram Mandir With John Denver’s Song Goes Viral
Fusion Of Ram Mandir With John Denver’s Song Goes Viral | Image:YouTube: Hokage Modi Sama
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place in Ayodhya yesterday was celebrated across the country and people are celebrating it their own way. In between, Hokage Modi Sama on YouTube has uploaded a new version of the famous song, “Take Me Home, Country Road,” titled ‘Take Me Home: Ayodhya Road.’

In this video the man described the beauty of Ayodhya, the Vindhya mountains, the Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi and the Saryu Mandir. This original song was sung by John Denver with a guitar, which was written by Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert and John Denver and was released in 1971.

The singer of this new song also described the struggle of the 500 years of Ram Mandir. Yesterday was one of the biggest days for India, as Ram Lalla came back to his home after so many years of living in a tent. This event hosts over 7,000 guests from Bollywood stars to sports players, industrialists, saints and international representatives from around 100 countries.

