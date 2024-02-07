Andhra Pradesh's Neglect and Broken Promises : Man Forced to Carry Wife's Corpse in Makeshift Doli

Telangana: Humanity died a silent death in Andhra Pradesh owing to a lack of basic facilities primarily including medical aid amongst others when a tribal man was compelled to carry his wife's corpse on a makeshift doli. The heart-wrenching incident happened on Tuesday.

The shocking visuals have emerged from Chittempadu, a suburb of Moolaboddavara Panchayat, Sringavarapukota Mandal in the Visakha area. The video shows a man carrying the corpse of his wife on a doli after his initial attempt to transport the corpse of his deceased wife on a bike yielded no result.

The man encountered difficulties while he tried to first transport the wife's body on a bike but due to poor road conditions, he was forced to find a quick fix solution to take the wife's corpse for last right by making up a makeshift doli with wood and set on a journey afoot to reach home.

Madhala Gangulu, the grieving husband of the deceased wife spoke to Republic Media and voiced his anguish over the inadequate medical facilities and poor road conditions in the village. He underscored their consistent support for the YSR Congress Party, which had pledged to construct roads to the city but failed to fulfill the promise. Gangulu recounted the heartbreaking loss of his wife and child, attributing it to the government's shortcomings."Politicians conveniently forget their commitments after securing votes. After elections, no political representative has visited the village in the past five years."

Efforts by Republic to contact Health Minister Vidadala Rajini were futile, as she disconnected the call, asserting that urban affairs were responsible for addressing road facilities. She affirmed that hospitals were equipped with ambulances and medical facilities, ensuring proper treatment for all patients.

The incident has drawn the attention of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh, with netizens and locals criticizing the YSR Congress Party for inadequate amenities in villages and suburbs. Residents of Chittempadu have condemned the Jagan Reddy Government, attributing the incident to its failure in providing sufficient medical, health, and ambulance services in the state.

The TDP General Secretary, Nara Lokesh commented on the distressing incident and shared the struggle of Madhala Gangulu who hails from Chittempadu,had to transport his ailing wife and six-month-old son in a doli to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in S.Kota on January 5th, with the help of villagers, covering a distance of 5 km by foot. But, due to the lack of proper medical facilities there, they were referred to Visakhapatnam KGH on doctors advice, but unfortunately, the child passed away on the Jan 6 and on Tuesday, the mother succumbed to the illness.The mother-and-son-duo were ill for a long time

"The incident reflects the situation in the medical and health sector in the state, Nara Lokesh highlighted the conditions faced by remote tribals in the state. Nara Lokesh also lambasted the incompetent state government for its inability to arrange transportation for the deceased. He questioned how CM Jagan Mohan Reddy would respond to this, noting the contradiction with the claims that an ambulance would promptly respond to a phone call," Tweeted Lokesh.