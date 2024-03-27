×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for not resigning from the post of Delhi chief minister even after being arrested in a corruption case, saying that his ambition to remain in power is so strong that he has not quit despite being behind bars.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Udhampur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for not resigning from the post of Delhi chief minister even after being arrested in a corruption case, saying that his ambition to remain in power is so strong that he has not quit despite being behind bars. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been remanded in the ED custody till March 28.

While campaigning for Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Udhampur, Thakur said that despite being in jail, Kejriwal's ambition for the chief minister position remains steadfast with corruption allegations against him breaking records.

He also wondered whether the Congress had lost its conscience as it was supporting Kejriwal, who had once sought Sonia Gandhi's arrest.

"Today, the Congress must introspect. Have they sold their conscience too? Arvind Kejriwal earlier used to demand the arrest of Sonia Gandhi, but all the corrupt forces are in cahoots today," the senior BJP leader said.

"The question is what prompted this drastic change? Why is Congress aligning today with Kejriwal’s corruption? Where are the Congress leaders who, until recently, advocated for legal action in the liquor scam," Thakur said.

He wondered whether the Congress also believed Kejriwal was innocent.

"The law of India is equal for everyone. Everyone from their party (AAP), councillor to MP to MLA to minister to deputy chief minister are in jail and now the staunch corrupt Arvind Kejriwal is also in jail," Thakur said.

Earlier, Thakur participated in a bike rally and attended the organizational meeting at the BJP office (Udhampur) and also joined the Viksit Bharat Ambassador programme. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

