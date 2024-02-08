Assam DGP Urges ULFA-I Members to Exit Myanmar Conflict Zone After Drone Strike Leaves Nine Injured

Guwahati: Days after the drone strikes on a mobile camp of the ULFA-I in Myanmar, Assam DGP GP Singh on Wednesday made an appeal through Republic Media Network to the ULFA-I cadres to shun violence and return home. At least 9 ULFA-I cadres were injured in the three back to back drone strikes carried out on January 7.

Advertisement

Though it is still not clear as who carried out the strikes at the mobile camps of the banned terror group, sources largely suggest that it was carried out by the Myanmar Army.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, DGP of Assam, GP Singh said that since the place of occurrence is in a foreign territory, no inputs are immediately available as to who carried out the strikes, but 'sister agencies' have confirmed them. "The incident has been reported from a foreign territory and basically a conflict zone. So, it's hard to say who carried out. But, I would like to say one thing for the youths in the terror group, if they truly love the country and most importantly the State of Assam, they should come back and work for it's development," GP Singh said.

Advertisement

Further speaking on the recent surge in surrender of the ULFA-I cadres, or what he prefers to say as homecoming, the Director General of Police said that cadres are getting disillusioned. "See in the recent past at least 40 cadres of the terror group have been executed or killed as a punishment by their leaders. Moreover, we have cracked down on the online recruitment model as well," he said.

Reiterating his appeal, GP Singh emphasizes, "If you love and want to do something for the state, come back."

Advertisement

When asked if he has received any reports on the casualties inflicted during the drone strikes, the GP Singh, DGP, Assam said that as per the reports received from multiple credible sources, at least 9 casualties have been inflicted. However, it's still not clear how many died and how many were left injured.

It may be mentioned that the drone strikes were carried out in a remote location in Sagaing Region of Myanmar, where the Myanmar Army is actively fighting the rebel forces involved in the ongoing internal conflict of the neighboring country.