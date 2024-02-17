Advertisement

Dibrugarh: A majority jail security breach was noticed at Assam’s jail, where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has been lodged. Several devices along with a spy camera, smartphone, mobile phone, pen drives and bluetooth headphones were recovered from the cell of the separatist leader.

According to a senior police official of the Assam police, all the devices were seized and further legal action has been initiated to ascertain the truth behind the recovery.

Notably, Amritpal Singh and 9 of his associates are lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail after they were arrested by the Punjab police following several weeks of dramatic chase across the country.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in April 2023

Following the incident, Assam DGP GP Singh in his post on X, said, “On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by Jail staff.”

The DGP added, “The source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent it.”

The pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh (29) was arrested after he was booked by the Punjab Police under the stringent National Security Act in the month of April last year. The case was registered against him and his associates in February, 2023, after Amritpal Singh and his followers stormed into the Ajnala police station in Punjab to secure the release of his arrested associate. It was also demanded that the police should drop all the charges against his associates.

