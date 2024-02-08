Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: With the aim of preventing untoward incidents during the Mumbai Trans Harbour Line (MTHL) inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has established a cutting-edge hospital at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site. The hospital is strategically placed to cater to the medical needs of the anticipated 50,000 attendees at the event scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024.

The state-of-the-art hospital reportedly has 500 beds and is equipped with the latest medical technology. With the support of approximately 400 doctors and nursing staff, the facility is prepared to address the health concerns of the massive gathering. Comprehensive medical resources, including essential medicines and advanced healthcare solutions, will be readily available.

The makeshift hospital will also feature an ICU and four ambulances to efficiently address any medical emergencies that may arise during the event. The aim is to ensure the well-being of the attendees through a comprehensive and well-equipped healthcare setup. This proactive initiative by the state government underscores its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for the participants of the MTHL opening ceremony.

Atal Setu Inauguration Tomorrow

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12. Vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on MTHL. The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge. The Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India’s longest sea bridge to curb 'danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.

The Rs 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway, he said. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement, he said. There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, he said.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land. Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours.



