Advertisement

Jammu: Following the arrest of a youth from Punjab for attempting to vandalise the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended five of his associates in the city. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to six, with all individuals facing charges under Section 147 for rioting.

According to a statement from a senior police official, the five individuals arrested in Jammu have been identified as Paramjeet Singh, Vishal Soodan, Atul Sharma, Surendra Kumar, and Rahul Mehra. The police have also successfully seized the Innova Car with registration number JK02BW 9282, which was employed in the commission of the crime.

Advertisement

Attempted Vandalism to Create 'Media Headlines'

The ongoing investigation into the case has revealed a disturbing strategy employed by the culprits. It appears that the act was orchestrated to garner media attention by objecting to the inscription "Hey Ram" beneath the statue. Sunny Azad, along with his associates, allegedly carried out the act with the intention of promoting his self-proclaimed organisation, 'Shakti Durga Dal,' by vandalising the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

Youth Attempts Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi Statue

Earlier on January 30, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man identified as Sunny Azad from Punjab's Gurdaspur for attempting to vandalise the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Satwari, Jammu. Local shopkeepers apprehended him with a hammer and was handed over to the police. The incident occurred on Mahatma Gandhi's 76th death anniversary.

Advertisement