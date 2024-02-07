Updated January 18th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
Gorakhpur Zoo Announces 50% Discount For Visitors Named 'Ram'
Manoj Kumar Shukla, director of the Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Prani Udyan, said that the facility will be available only for a day.
Gorakhpur: In an unusual initiative ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a zoo in Gorakhpur has decided that visitors named 'Ram' will be given a 50 per cent discount on their tickets on the eve of the ceremony. Visitors will need to show identification papers to avail the discount, the zoo's director said on Wednesday.
Manoj Kumar Shukla, director of the Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Prani Udyan, said that the facility will be available only for a day -- on January 21. Although the zoo has a weekly off on Mondays, Shukla has decided to play a live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the entrance plaza of the zoo. The entry to the programme hall at the entrance plaza will be open to the general public on the day.
