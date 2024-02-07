Ayodhya: As the highly anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha approaches, meticulous preparations are in full swing to ensure a grand and unforgettable event. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Civil Aviation Ministry are collaborating to facilitate the arrival of VVIPs from across the country. VVIP jets are set to be parked at 12 airports in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

Vinod Kumar, an official from Ayodhya Airport, shared insights, revealing that the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Ayodhya Airport faces a challenge with limited parking spaces for single-aisle jets. One slot will be exclusively reserved for PM Modi's aircraft, "Air India One."

To accommodate influx of dignitaries, a dozen airports within a 1,000km range have been identified to share parking spaces for VVIP jets for an overnight halt after their arrival in Ayodhya.

Several alternative airports, including Khajuraho, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Gaya, and Deoghar, will be utilized for parking VVIP aircraft and chartered jets. The Airport Authority of India has received numerous requests, as 48 chartered planes are expected to land in Ayodhya on January 22. These will include ultra-luxurious private jets like the 10-seater Dassault Falcon 2000, Embraer 135 LR & Legacy 650, Cessna, Beechcraft Super King Air 200, and Bombardier.

The expenses for parking VVIP jets and charters at the airports will be covered by the Uttar Pradesh government. From sending invitations to welcoming VVIPs, the state government is overseeing the needs of the dignitaries.

The Ayodhya consecration ceremony holds immense significance for millions of people in India and worldwide. It marks the resolution of a long-standing dispute and the commencement of a new chapter in the country's history. The ceremony will witness the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple, fulfilling the aspirations of devotees who have eagerly awaited this momentous occasion.