Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Pran Pratishtha Rituals Commence Today | Full Schedule

Ayodhya: Preparations for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 are in full swing. The 'Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, marking the inauguration of the Ram temple.

The temple trust has revealed that around 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and representatives from different countries, are expected to participate in the event. The consecration will involve the installation of the Ram Lalla idol, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka. The current idol of Lord Ram, worshipped for the past 70 years, will also find a place in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram is scheduled for January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar, falling on Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi. The ceremony will take place during the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon. Preceding the main event, rituals and sacraments will commence from January 16 and continue until January 21.

Schedule of pre-ceremony events includes

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan.

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, along with Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas during the morning hours.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas to be held during the evening.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas to be held in the morning, and Pushpadhivas during the evening.

January 21: Madhyadhivas will be organised in the morning.

January 22: On the inauguration day, after Pran Prathistha, the mandir authorities and its priests will conduct Shaiyadhivas during the evening.

121 Acharyas to Conduct the Week-Long Rituals

The Pran Pratistha ceremony will involve rituals conducted by 121 Acharyas, with supervision by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and the principal Acharya role taken by Lakshmi Kant Dixit of Kashi. Various Acharyas representing diverse schools of spiritualism, religion, sects, worship systems, and traditions will witness the ceremony.

Distinguished guests expected at the event include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and former and present Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit, and others have also been invited. Notably, invitations have not been extended to actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the popular TV series Ramayan, has received an invitation to the consecration ceremony. Additionally, people from different states are arriving in Ayodhya with symbolic offerings, including water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothing, jewellery, large bells, drums, and aromatic items.

Significant gifts, such as those sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes in Janakpur, Nepal, and Sitamarhi, Bihar, are noteworthy additions to the ceremony. The consecration ceremony promises to be a grand and momentous event, with widespread participation and enthusiasm from various quarters.