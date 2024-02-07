English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Record Donations Worth Rs 3,550 Crore in a Month for Ram Lalla, Know Tax Benefit

In the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Ram Lalla has been offerred donations worth crores of rupees from India and abroad.

Shweta Parande
Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations, Ayodhya Ram Mandir Tax Benefit
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Donations worth Rs 3,550 Crore in a Month for Ram Lalla, Know Tax Benefit | Image:Republic
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 this year in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting the Pran Pratishtha puja for the Ram Lalla idol and declaring the temple open to public.

Since the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Ram Temple has received record donations from devotees.  A large number of devotees of Lord Ram have already begun visiting the Ram Mandir for darshan of their beloved Ram Lalla. There has been a ten-fold rise in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple.

Record donations for Ram Mandir

Apart from offering prayers, flowers and prasad, the Ram bhakts are also being generous with their donations to the Ram Mandir.

If reports are to be believed, the Child Ram Lalla idol has been offered with donations worth Rs 3,550 crore within a month of the fund dedication campaign being launched.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in-charge Prakash Gupta revealed that the fund dedication campaign was launched after the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The total amount of donations received as of January 2024 - national and international - for the Child Ram Lalla are even bigger at Rs 4,500 crore.

The senior Ram Lalla has received donations worth Rs 3 crore 17 lakh on the Pran Pratistha day. Reports say the daily doantions being received since then are Rs 10-15 lakh.

Know the Tax Benefit of donations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

If you wish to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, you will get tax deductions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Fifty percent of voluntary contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra are eligible for deduction under Section 80G (2) (b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, please check the terms and conditions for your income bracket and employment status. 

Ram Mandir Donation Avenues

One can donate to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via a payment gateway, or through UPI and QR codes, as well as bank transfer through NEFT and IMPS. The more traditional methods of cheque and demand draft are also available.

Donations can also be made at the Ram Mandir in cash.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

