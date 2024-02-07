Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a significant announcement, the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to celebrate Bansant Panchami, the festival symbolizing the onset of spring, on a grand scale on February 14. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has meticulously prepared a comprehensive list of festivals that will be observed on the temple premises, marking 12 important dates throughout the year.

Govind Dev Giri, the trust treasurer, shared that a series of festivities, including Ram Navami, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, Sawan Jhula Utsav, Janmashtami, Vijayadashami, Sharad Purnima, and Diwali, will be celebrated with fervour at the temple. Additionally, Vivah Panchami and Makar Sankranti are also slated for grand celebrations within the sacred precincts.

Following the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 led by Prime Minister Modi, efforts are underway to resume the remaining construction work. Tower cranes are being re-erected on the western side of the temple, signifying the dedication to completing the remaining phases of the project. Labourers are scheduled to arrive on-site starting February 15, reinvigorating the construction efforts.

Rohit Bhatiya, a vendor actively involved in the temple's construction, expressed that all construction workers are expected to return to the site after February 15. "The work on the first floor of the temple is almost completed. Now the focus will shift to commencing the work for the second floor," stated Anil Mishra, a trust member, outlining the forward progress in the monumental project.

(With PTI inputs)