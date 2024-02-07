Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Shabari Rasoi, a newly inaugurated restaurant in Ayodhya, named after the elderly woman character in Ramayan, has come under scanner for allegedly overcharging customers. The restaurant gained attention after a bill of Rs 252 for two cups of tea and toasts went viral on social media.

Inspired by the legend of Shabari, who offered pre-tasted berries to Lord Rama to weed out the sour ones, the restaurant's name carries connotations of extra care. However, the eatery found itself in hot water when the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) issued a show-cause notice to the owner. According to reports, the restaurant, falling within the budget category, was supposed to serve devotees and pilgrims a cup of tea and two pieces of toast for Rs 10 each.

The ADA, which manages the newly constructed multi-story commercial structure Arundhati Bhawan near the Ram temple, has given the restaurant's owner, M/s Kavach Facility Management Ltd. based in Ahmedabad, a three-day ultimatum to provide an explanation. Failure to comply may result in the termination of the business's lease.

Satyendra Mishra, the project head of Shabari Rasoi, defended the restaurant, and reportedly termed the bill's circulation on social media was an attempt to gain free publicity. He clarified that the restaurant offers amenities comparable to large hotels and has already responded to the ADA's notice, reports stated.