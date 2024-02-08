Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gesture to take India-Azerbaijan’s bilateral relation to a significant diplomatic height, Azerbaijan's new Ambassador to India, Elchin Huseynli, on Monday called upon President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented credentials to her.

During the meeting the Ambassador conveyed warm regards from President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev to President Murmu, fostering a friendly atmosphere. President Murmu too congratulated Ambassador Huseynli on his recent appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen Azerbaijan-India ties.

Ambassador Huseynli also indulged in a brief bilateral discussion with the President, wherein discussions encompassed economic, trade, energy cooperation, and potential growth in tourism, emphasizing avenues for bilateral and multilateral collaboration.

As per information shared by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, Huseynli, who has been appointed as Ambassador to India, brings over 20 years of diplomatic expertise. He previously served in pivotal roles within Azerbaijan's administration.

The new Ambassador’s extensive overseas assignments, notably with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations, position him as a significant driver in bolstering enduring relations between Azerbaijan and India.

