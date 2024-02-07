Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Bangus Valley: A Hidden Gem in Kashmir's Snowless Winter

Kashmir is currently experiencing an unusually dry and snowless winter. Freezing nights and temperatures in Srinagar exceeds 8 degrees above the seasonal normal

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Uncharted Elegance: Bangus Valley's Winter Charm Awaits the Spotlight in Kashmir
"Hidden Gem: Bangus Valley in Kashmir Awaits Recognition Amidst Snowless Winter | Image:Younis Khaliq
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jammu& Kashmir:  In Kashmir's snowless winter, snow enthusiasts find hope in Kupwara's Bangus Valley. Despite its breathtaking beauty, the tourism spot remains undiscovered, with locals attributing the lack of visitors to insufficient government promotion.

"Everyone is talking about the snowless Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other places when we have plenty of snow available here. This is because the place has not been promoted as it should have been," said Mohammad Ramzan, a local resident.

Locals also propose organizing 'Winter Games' events to showcase Bangus Valley's unique charm and diversify Kashmir's tourism landscape. "Government promotion is crucial to unveil Bangus Valley's hidden gem. Without it, its beauty remains confined to whispers among locals, awaiting global recognition," adds Javed Iqbal, another local.

However, a forester informs about the initiatives by the Eco-Tourism Wing of the Forest Division Langate in transforming Bangus Valley into a prominent border tourism destination.

"We've engaged in various eco-tourism projects over the past year, and we're pleased to announce that approximately 80 percent of the work is now completed. We've set up rain shelters and huts to cater to visitors," said Mohammad Aslam, a forester.

Aslam emphasized the abundant snow in Bangus Valley compared to popular destinations like Gulmarg Ski Resort.

He informed that last year, the area welcomed 80,000 visitors, and this year, they anticipate around 2.5 lakh tourists.

"This not only ensures economic advantages for the region but also provides a distinctive winter experience amidst the pristine beauty of Bangus Valley," he added.

"Amidst the disappointment of snowless landscapes elsewhere, discovering the untouched beauty of Bangus Valley was like stumbling upon a hidden treasure. It's just a winter wonderland with very minimal facilities that need to be upgraded," said Deep Kumar, a visitor.

Kashmir is experiencing an unusually dry and snowless winter, characterized by freezing nights and temperatures in Srinagar soaring over eight degrees above the seasonal norm.

Meteorological officials reported an 80 percent deficit in December's rainfall, with no precipitation in most parts of the valley during the initial three weeks of January.

Most plain areas in Kashmir have seen no snowfall, and the upper reaches of the valley received below-average snowfall.

Despite this, the weather office anticipates the possibility of light snowfall in certain locations from January 25 to January 31.

Currently in the grip of "Chilla-i'Kalan," a 40-day harsh winter period, Kashmir is facing a cold wave leading to a considerable drop in temperatures, causing water bodies and pipes to freeze.

The period is known for its heightened chances of snowfall, especially in the higher reaches, where heavy snowfall is usually observed.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:53 IST

