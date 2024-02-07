Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning. | Image: Republic Digital

Srikakulam: In a shocking incident, two bears attacked farmers working in the cashew plantations in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, leaving the farmers seriously injured, Republic has learnt.

According to preliminary information accessed by the Republic, the attack took place near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of the Vajrapu Kothuru Mandal of the Andhra district.

The four injured farmers – Lysetti Narayanamma, Kumaraswamy, Urmila and Tatarao – were rushed to the Palasa Government Hospital by the locals who were quick to act in the aftermath of the fatal attack. Narayanamma, however, is reported to have lost both her eyes in the attack.



