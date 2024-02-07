Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Namma Metro is set to witness a significant expansion as the city prepares to implement a new metro line connecting Sarjapur and Hebbal. The detailed project report (DPR) for this ambitious 37-km line, estimated at Rs 16,543 crore, has been finalised, encompassing land acquisition charges as per media reports. The proposed Sarjapur-Hebbal line, as outlined in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2020, aims to provide enhanced connectivity for tech commuters and alleviate congestion on Ballari Road. The new line is slated to feature seven stations, strategically located at Basaveshwara Circle, Bengaluru Golf Course, Palace Guttahalli, Mehkri Circle, Veterinary College, Ganganagar, and Hebbal.

The alignment plan for the Sarjapur-Hebbal line is quite intricate. Starting with an elevated corridor near the IT corridor in Sarjapur, it transitions underground at Koramangala, traverses the central business district through tunnels, and emerges on Ballari Road, reports state. Notable elevated stations along this route include Ganganagar and Hebbal.

Reportedly, what distinguishes this new line is its integration with existing metro lines at crucial junctions. At Iblur, it connects with the Blue Line, linking Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport. Dairy Circle station integrates with the Pink Line, offering connectivity towards Bannerghatta Road or MG Road. Near KR Circle, it aligns with the operational Sir M Visvesvaraya station of the Purple Line.

Close to Hebbal, the new line connects with the Blue Line, Phase III (Kempapura to JP Nagar), and the suburban rail station (Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara). This extensive integration is reportedly expected to significantly benefit commuters, enhancing the overall efficiency and connectivity of Bengaluru's metro system.

One notable feature is the proposed KR Circle Metro station, strategically located near UVCE, which will be seamlessly linked to the Sir M Visvesvaraya station through an underground subway, adding further convenience to the commuting experience, reports suggest.



