Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
'Bharat is Proud of You’: PM Modi Strikes Chord With Bharatiya Diaspora In UAE
Addressing the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Indian diaspora the pride of the country.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Indian diaspora in UAE, again pitched country as ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ as he received roaring welcome with the ‘Modi-Modi’ chants by thousands of people at the ‘Ahlan Modi (Welcome Modi)’ event in Abu Dhabi. Hailing the efforts made by the Indian diaspora residing in UAE, in the development of the country, bringing laurels to India and the Indian community, he stated, “Bharat is proud of you.”
Addressing the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi called the Indian diaspora the pride of the country. Earlier, PM Modi received a roaring welcome at the event, as thousands of Indians living in UAE chanted 'Modi-Modi' at the event ahead of his address.
Advertisement
Long live India-UAE friendship, says PM Modi
He said, “Everyone hails from different places but is connected by hearts. Everybody is saying 'long live India-UAE friendship'. Your voice is surpassing the skies of Abu Dhabi. So much love and blessings that I have got is overwhelming for me.”
Advertisement
"Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," asserted PM Modi in UAE.
“I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that ‘Bharat is proud of you’,” the prime minister stated.
Advertisement
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his short address at ‘Ahlan Modi’ drew attention as his stroke ‘Bharat’ chord with the ‘Bharatiya’ Diaspora.
Advertisement
Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a round of the stadium and greeted the people gathered at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
Published February 13th, 2024 at 21:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films Releasing in 2024Web Stories17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.