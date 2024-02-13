Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Indian diaspora in UAE, again pitched country as ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ as he received roaring welcome with the ‘Modi-Modi’ chants by thousands of people at the ‘Ahlan Modi (Welcome Modi)’ event in Abu Dhabi. Hailing the efforts made by the Indian diaspora residing in UAE, in the development of the country, bringing laurels to India and the Indian community, he stated, “Bharat is proud of you.”

Addressing the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi called the Indian diaspora the pride of the country. Earlier, PM Modi received a roaring welcome at the event, as thousands of Indians living in UAE chanted 'Modi-Modi' at the event ahead of his address.

Long live India-UAE friendship, says PM Modi

He said, “Everyone hails from different places but is connected by hearts. Everybody is saying 'long live India-UAE friendship'. Your voice is surpassing the skies of Abu Dhabi. So much love and blessings that I have got is overwhelming for me.”

"Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," asserted PM Modi in UAE.

“I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that ‘Bharat is proud of you’,” the prime minister stated.

#LIVE | I have come with a message of 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you. You are our pride: PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event in UAE



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/FmO6CAfiNj #PMModi #UAE #UnitedArabEmirates #NarendraModi #AbuDhabi #AhlanModi pic.twitter.com/3nJPkMh1ZP — Republic (@republic) February 13, 2024

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his short address at ‘Ahlan Modi’ drew attention as his stroke ‘Bharat’ chord with the ‘Bharatiya’ Diaspora.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a round of the stadium and greeted the people gathered at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi

