Mumbai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three more names for the 2024 Bharat Ratna on Friday, totalling the awardees to five this year, there have been several reactions to the nominations. The Bharat Ratna is India's highest civilian award.

While some politicians and leaders have hailed the names of Karpoori Thakur, LK Advani, PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr MS Swaminathan for the 2024 Bharat Ratna, others have demanded that personalities of their choice should be conferred with the award in the future.

Raj Thackeray seeks Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who was his uncle and mentor, should be given the posthumous Bharat Ratna.

Raj Thackeray posted an archival picture with Bal Thackeray on his X handle, with a special message requesting that the late cartoonist-turned-politician’s legacy should be honoured with a Bharat Ratna.

The MNS chief wrote, "Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway. Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Center has shown political generosity by honouring P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well.”

“A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts,” added Raj Thackeray.

Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this… pic.twitter.com/5lTR5H69wR — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 9, 2024

Raj Thackeray tagged the PM and his office as well as Home Minister Amit Shah.

UBT Sena’s Sanjay Raut Demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) also made a request on Friday for a Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray, while also naming the late freedom fighter Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He also questioned the number of awardees for the 2024 Bharat Ratna, which he said has a limit of three per year.

Sanjay Raut also posted a picture with the original Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. He claimed that it was because of Bal Thackeray that PM Modi could hold the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

Raut wrote alongside the picture, “Prime Minister Modi who calls himself Hindutva-vadi has once again forgotten Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray. First two and now three leaders have been honoured with Bharat Ratna in barely one month. However, neither Veer Savarkar nor Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray who deserve Bharat Ratna more than anyone else have been fully ignored.”

Raut slammed PM Modi, saying, “Actually, in one year, three persons can be honoured with Bharat Ratna. But PM Modi has announced five Bharat Ratnas. Clearly, elections are round the corner. After Karpuri Thakur and L K Advani, today Chaudhary Charan Singh, P V Narasimha Rao and M S Swaminathan have been honoured with Bharat Ratna. Other leaders are waiting too.”

“But why has the PM forgotten Shri Balasaheb Thackeray who is the real architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country? And remember, it is because of Balasaheb, PM Modi could hold the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he further questioned.