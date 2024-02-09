English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur - What the Messaging Behind 2024 Awardees Indicates

Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, Charan Singh - the Bharat Ratna 2024 names suggest the BJP’s commitment to honouring those who have contributed to the nation.

Shweta Parande
Bharat Ratna, Bharat Ratna 2024, Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, LK Advani, Dr MS Swaminathan, Chaudhary Charan Singh
Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur: What the Messaging Behind 2024 Awardees Indicates | Image:Republic
Bharat Ratna 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three more Bharat Ratna awardees for 2024 today – former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, father of India’s Green Revolution.

The PM’s announcement came after two eminent personalities had already been named for the Bharat Ratna this year – former chief minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani.

Bharat Ratna 2024: Inclusive and Deserving

The Bharat Ratna is India's highest civilian honour. Of the five Indian personalities to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 2024, only one is connected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The names nominated for this year’s Bharat Ratna suggest the BJP’s commitment to honouring those who have contributed to the nation.

LK Advani

Former Dy PM and former Home Minister LK Advani is the co-founder of the BJP and has a major contribution towards building the party and the Ram Mandir movement.

PV Narasimha Rao

PV Narasimha Rao was a Congressman who served as India’s ninth prime minister from 1991-1996. It was Narasimha Rao who was responsible for India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, when he employed Dr Manmohan Singh as finance minister to open the economy and bring about the transformation.

Karpoori Thakur

The two-time former chief minister of Bihar is revered in the region but was lesser known in the rest of India. As part of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Thakur worked towards the people of the state. Known as Jan Nayak, he belonged to the Nai (barber) caste of India. He will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Chaudhary Charan Singh

The former prime minister of India was known to have worked for the welfare of farmers in the country. He served as PM of India from between July 1979 and 14 January 1980.

Dr MS Swaminathan

Known as the Father of the Green Revolution in India, Dr MS Swaminathan was not affiliated to any political party. However, he brought about India’s food revolution from 1967-1978 under the able leadership of former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, both from the Indian National Congress. The United Nations Environment Programme called the late Dr MS Swaminathan the ‘Father of Economic Ecology’.

LK Advani is the only living Bharat Ratna recipient for 2024, showing how the Congress and its previous governments ignored its own people for the highest civilian honour.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

