Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Exclusive/ 'Bharat - Mother of Democracy': Tableau in R-Day Parade to Celebrate India's Diversity & Progress

The theme of the 75th Republic Day Parade: ‘Bharat - The Mother of Democracy’ highlights the cultural ethos and growing prosperity of each participating state.

Harsha Chandwani
The 75th Republic Day Parade is poised to be a spectacular display of cultural diversity, military strength, and technological prowess.
The 75th Republic Day Parade is poised to be a spectacular display of cultural diversity, military strength, and technological prowess. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The upcoming 75th Republic Day Parade in India is poised to be a spectacular display of cultural diversity, military strength, and technological prowess, with Tableaus taking center stage to enhance the visual storytelling of the nation's achievements. This year's theme: ‘Bharat - The Mother of Democracy’, highlights the cultural ethos and growing prosperity of each participating state.

Uttar Pradesh Tableau: Ayodhya and Beyond

The tableau from Uttar Pradesh steals the spotlight with a vibrant representation of Lord Ram and the iconic Ram Mandir. The tableau showcases the intricate carvings and pink bricks, reminiscent of the Ayodhya temple. Focussing on Ayodhya and the state's developments, it features the 'Mahakumbh' logo, symbolizing the upcoming fair in 2025. The tableau also highlights the ‘Namo Bharat’ Train, the first RRTS in UP, with Brahmos missiles atop, emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's role in the country's defense. Jewar airport, women's empowerment through Samsung mobile jobs, and Ayodhya Deepotsav are also featured, emphasizing religious tourism, growth, connectivity, and ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’.

Jammu Kashmir Tableau: ‘Naya Kashmir’ Emerges After Article 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau, led by Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Gupta, highlights the developmental works after the abrogation of Article 370. The tableau prominently features Jambu Zoo, the first zoo in Jammu, named after Raja Jambu Lochan, the founder of Jammu. It also showcases products made from paper, saffron products with government tags, and the thriving wood and wool industry. The rear portion highlights ‘Naya Kashmir’, featuring Srinagar's famous clock tower, highlighting the surge in tourist visits over the past three years, symbolizing a positive shift after the article's abrogation.

DRDO Tableau: Women Power in Defense

Senior scientist Sunita Devi Jena details the DRDO tableau, showcasing women's power in providing defense shields across air, water, space, cyber, and land. The tableau displays anti-shipping and anti-tank missiles, with a dynamic mount missile display at its core. Women security personnel mannequins demonstrate firing MPATGM and VSHORADS missiles, highlighting the diverse facets of India's defense capabilities, including ASTRA missiles, TEJAS, ASAT, QRSAM, NASM, HELINA, and cyber technology models.

Odisha Tableau: Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

After a three-year hiatus, Odisha returns with a tableau celebrating the state's heritage craft village, Raghurajpur, and its artistic legacy. The theme revolves around women empowerment, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. Paintings by women adorn the tableau, representing the unique pattachitra-style painting of Odisha. The rear features the legacy of handicrafts in Raghurajpur, emphasizing how women artisans have brought the village to global attention and sold products worldwide through e-commerce platforms. The representation of Jagannath Puri's Rath Yatra and Odisha's digital art advancement add a modern touch.

Controversies Surrounding State Tableaus

Controversy arose following the rejection of Punjab and Karnataka tableaus, while Telangana also faced rejection by the selection committee. Despite these setbacks, the participating states promise a visually captivating Republic Day Parade, showcasing the diverse facets of India's culture, progress, and technological achievements.

Tableau's Role in Visual Storytelling

Enhancing the Republic Day Parade's visual storytelling, Tableau, a powerful data visualization tool, revolutionizes information presentation. With its intuitive interface, Tableau enables designers to create visually appealing and interactive tableaus, showcasing India's achievements in various fields. From science and technology to socio-economic development, Tableau serves as a source of inspiration, instilling pride in the nation's accomplishments.

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, let us acknowledge the pivotal role of Tableau in making the parade a mesmerizing and informative experience for all.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:43 IST

