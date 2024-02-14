Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Patna, No Casualty Reported | Watch

The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of fire in the building.

Abhishek Tiwari
Fire at PMCH
Fire at PMCH | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Patna: A massive fire broke out at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar leading to a chaotic situation at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. According to the information, the incident occurred after a fire broke out at a store room of the hospital.

On the information, the local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to the officials, a massive plume of smoke engulfed the hospital and surrounding area as the fire spread. The local police team along with the hospital staff rescued the patients and others present in the building.

In order to avoid locking of the smoke inside the building, a few of the window glasses of the building were also broken as precautionary measures.

So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of fire in the building. 
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

