Advertisement

Patna: A massive fire broke out at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar leading to a chaotic situation at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. According to the information, the incident occurred after a fire broke out at a store room of the hospital.

On the information, the local police along with half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Advertisement

According to the officials, a massive plume of smoke engulfed the hospital and surrounding area as the fire spread. The local police team along with the hospital staff rescued the patients and others present in the building.

In order to avoid locking of the smoke inside the building, a few of the window glasses of the building were also broken as precautionary measures.

Advertisement

So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at storeroom in Patna Medical College & Hospital, Bihar; Operation underway to douse the fire, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/0nmwVKEXmS — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of fire in the building.

