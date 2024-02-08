English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

BJP Begins #MandirWahinBannGaya Campaign Ahead Of Jan 22 Consecration Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

“The wait of centuries seems to be coming to an end, the Grand Ram's Dham being built after centuries of hard work,” BJP said.

Digital Desk
bjp
BJP campaign video of #MandirWahinBannGaya on Instagram. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, January 9 launched the #MandirWahinBannGaya campaign ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. “The wait of centuries seems to be coming to an end, the Grand Ram's Dham being built after centuries of hard work,” the official Instagram handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party wrote according to the Hindi language translation of the caption on the campaign video.

 

 

Meeting at JP Nadda residence ahead of inauguration

The BJP has held an urgent meeting at the JP Nadda residence, which was attended by all national general secretaries including BJP General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Arun Singh and Sunil Bansal. Nadda urged to all the state leaders to begin a daily cleanliness campaign in preparation for the inauguration of the temple to mark the consecration ceremony on January 22.

 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mother organisation Rashtriyaswayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has been sending the invitations to households countrywide to mark the Ram Lalla ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and performed the 'aarti' and other rituals at Ramlala. Chief Minister Yogi also took stock of the construction work of the Ram Temple. He rushed to paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman, as well as performed 'aarti' at Ramlala and parikrama, the official statement published by the Uttar Pradesh government said. The UP CM also enquired the well-being of the labourers at the Ram Temple.

The grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple has been dedicated to Bhagwan Sri Ram to commemorate his birthplace. The construction and other tasks at the site have been completed ahead of schedule as festive spirits have engulfed the people of Ayodhya. The momentous event will be attended by the acclaimed personalities like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Minister Murali Manohar Joshi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, and other VIPs.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

