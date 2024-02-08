Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister Narayan Rane, in expressing his views on Friday, stated that the Shankaracharyas should bless the temple instead of criticising 'some' aspects while also questioning about their contributions to Hinduism. These comments came after the four Shankaracharyas refused to join the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Additionally, Rane accused them of viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a ‘political prism’. He underlined that the temple's construction is based on religion, not politics, and urged the Shankaracharyas to contribute positively.

Rane Questions Shankaracharyas Contributions to Hinduism

Rane, questioning the contributions of Shankaracharyas to Hinduism, stated, "Shankaracharyas should tell what their contribution to the Hindu religion is." He responded to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the temple by dismissing Thackeray's opinion, mentioning that Thackeray has no job and sits at home. Rane claimed that some MLAs from Thackeray's faction were considering joining the BJP-led ruling alliance.

Following Rane’s comments, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised Rane, accusing him of insulting Hinduism and its spiritual leaders. Londhe questioned Rane's knowledge of Hinduism and called for the BJP's response to the minister's remarks.

VHP working president Alok Kumar stated that two out of the four Shankaracharyas have ‘openly welcomed’ the upcoming consecration ceremony but mentioned that they would visit the Ram Temple later at their convenience. He clarified that none of them would attend the grand event in Ayodhya. Opposition parties targeted the BJP over reports that certain Shankaracharyas decided not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reportedly expressed reservations, stating that performing a consecration ceremony at this stage, when the construction is incomplete, would not be appropriate. The controversy over the attendance of Shankaracharyas at the consecration ceremony has stirred political discussions, with Rane advocating for their blessings and questioning their contributions to Hinduism.