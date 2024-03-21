×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Body Massager Cannot Be Categorised As Adult Sex Toy And Prohibited For Import: HC

A body massager cannot be categorised as an adult sex toy and hence cannot be included in the list of items prohibited for import, the Bombay High Court has said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Body Massager Cannot Be Categorised As Adult Sex Toy And Prohibited For Import: HC
Body Massager Cannot Be Categorised As Adult Sex Toy And Prohibited For Import: HC | Image:Unsplash representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A body massager cannot be categorised as an adult sex toy and hence cannot be included in the list of items prohibited for import, the Bombay High Court has said.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Kishor Sant on Wednesday quashed an order passed by the Customs department confiscating consignments containing body massagers.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Customs had confiscated the goods claiming that the body massagers could be used as adult sex toys and such items are prohibited for import.

Opining that a body massager could be used as an adult sex toy was clearly the figment of imagination of the Commissioner of Customs, the HC said.

Advertisement

It dismissed a petition filed by the Commissioner of Customs, challenging a May 2023 order passed by the Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal whereby the Custom department's order confiscating consignments containing body massagers was set aside.

The Commissioner of Customs as adjudicating officer had in April 2022 refused to clear the consignment containing body massagers noting that they were adult sex toys and hence prohibited for import as per the Customs notification issued in January 1964.

Advertisement

The high court noted that the findings recorded by the commissioner are "peculiar and clearly appear to be quite astonishing and too far-fetched, when he reduces in writing his vivid imagination on what an equipment for a body massage would be and more particularly on his perception on the perceived uses." "It was clearly the figment of the Commissioner's imagination and/or his personal perception that the goods are prohibited items," the HC said.

The court noted that body massagers are traded in domestic markets and are not regarded as prohibited items.

Advertisement

It said the Commissioner (adjudicating officer) had failed to act as a prudent official who would be expected to act reasonably while deciding the issue of clearance of goods.

The Customs Commissioner had also relied on section 292(2) of the Indian Penal Code which says any book, pamphlet, paper, and drawing or any other objects that is deemed to be obscene if it is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest.

Advertisement

The HC, however, said machines like massagers certainly cannot be compared with the companion items in the said entries which are in the nature of book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting, representation, figure or article and so on that are prohibited under the notification.

Aggrieved by the Commissioner's order, the owners of the consignment had approached the tribunal.

Advertisement

The tribunal, while setting aside the Commissioner's order, severely criticised the same and said the view taken by the Commissioner to categorise the body massager as an adult sex toy was purely the officer's imagination.

The Commissioner had claimed that before deciding to prohibit the goods, the opinion of experts was taken who had opined the body massagers could be subjected to other uses.

Advertisement

The bench, however, said merely because the goods could be subjected to an alternative use cannot be the test to hold that they were prohibited.

"It appears that such experts clearly opined that although undoubtedly the item as imported was a body massager, however, it was also their opinion that the item could also be used for the purpose which the Commissioner contemplated," the HC said.

Advertisement

The bench dismissed the petition filed by the Commissioner of Customs and upheld the tribunal order.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a minute ago
India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

a minute ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

2 minutes ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

2 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

3 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

6 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

9 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

10 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

12 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

14 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

15 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

16 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

18 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo