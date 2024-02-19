Advertisement

Ladakh: A major earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Ladakh and Kargil on Monday night at around 9.35 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred about 148 Km in the Northwest of Kargil and Ladakh. The Union Territory’s administration are ascertaining the reports on whether any loss of life and property have taken place.

The NCS stated that the earthquake hit Kargil and Ladakh at 9:35 pm on February 19. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in Kargil due to the earthquake.

Advertisement

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.35 pm and its epicenter was 148 km Northwest of Kargil. The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface.



Developing story

Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Ladakh, Kargil